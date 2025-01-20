Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi visited the Misr Fertilizers Production Company’s (MOPCO) complex in Damietta, the largest industrial facility for nitrogen fertilizers production in Egypt, according to an official statement.

Badawi noted that the facility boosts green production and sustainability, highlighting the importance of implementing the highest levels of safety and carbon reduction in petrochemical production.

The minister also highlighted MOPCO’s partnership with Norwegian companies SCATEC and Yara International, which was announced in June 2024.

He stressed the ministry’s full support for MOPCO’s investment and expansion plans to enter new markets abroad.

Ahmed Mahmoud El-Sayed, Chairman and Managing Director of MOPCO, presented the company's role and vision for development and green transformation, noting that the complex provides 30% of the local market's demand for urea fertilizers.

It also provides 60% of the local market's needs for ammonia by locally selling the surplus after being used as an intermediate product in production and exporting the remaining quantities to global markets.

