Maridive and Oil Services (MOIL) recorded $1.564 million in standalone net profits in the first half (H1) of 2024, compared to losses of $328,765 in H1 2023, according to the financial indicators.

Meanwhile, revenues came in at $32.305 million, up 4% YoY from $30.94 million in H1 2023.

Maridive Group is an Egypt-based company engaged in the provision of offshore marine and oil support services in the Middle East and North Africa Region.

