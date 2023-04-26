Egypt - The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy has stated that EGP 2bn has been invested to develop electricity distribution networks in South Sinai from July 2014 to March 2023 to raise the efficiency of the electrical network, improve the level of performance, and to ensure stability of electrical supply in accordance with quality standards and reduce power outages.

The Ministry stated that the scope of the South Sinai sector includes the cities of Ras Sidr, Abu Rudeis, Abu Zenima, St. Catherine, Al-Tur, Sharm El-Sheikh, Dahab, Nuweiba and Taba on an area of 31.272 square kilometers and includes about 45 centers and villages, and the number of subscribers is about 86,000.

The ministry indicated that 41,533 prepaid meters were installed, 8 service centers were established during the period from July 2014 to March 2023, and expansion and replacement works were carried out to raise the efficiency of the electrical network in the governorate and improve service to subscribers within the framework of the investment plan, which was estimated at EGP 195,000.

A customer service center was established at an amount of EGP 7.5m, and an automatic control center for medium and low voltage networks is being established in Sharm El-Sheikh at a cost of EGP 700m to identify medium and low faults and perform maneuvers to reduce the time and duration of repairing faults.

A car charging station was also established in Sharm El-Sheikh, and a number of national projects were implemented through the Canal Company for Electricity Distribution in the South Sinai sector, with a total cost of about EGP 888m, in addition to a group of projects currently being implemented with investments estimated at about EGP 280m.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).