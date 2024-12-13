Egypt - In a significant move to reinforce its commitment to environmental sustainability and the transition to renewable energy, Egypt Cement Group has signed a groundbreaking partnership with Solarize Egypt to develop a 40 MW photovoltaic solar power project, based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.

This project, one of the largest initiatives in Egypt’s industrial sector, involves a total investment of EGP 1.5 billion. The two solar plants will generate 48 million kWh annually for each of Egypt Cement Group’s factories in Minya and Qena governorates, totaling 96 million kWh annually. This will reduce dependence on traditional energy sources, lower carbon emissions, and enhance the group’s operational sustainability.

Hassan Gabry, Managing Director and CEO of Egypt Cement Group emphasized that this initiative aligns with the group’s strategy to boost competitiveness while maintaining environmental responsibility. He added that investments in renewable energy are a cornerstone of the group’s long-term vision. Gabry expressed pride in collaborating with Solarize Egypt and praised its leadership in driving Egypt’s green energy future.

Eng. Yaseen Abdel Ghafar, Founder and CEO of Solarize Egypt, commended Egypt Cement Group’s vision, which integrates innovation and environmental responsibility. He noted that this project serves as a model for industrial partnerships that contribute to sustainable development in Egypt.

This collaboration highlights the mutual commitment of both parties to support Egypt’s Vision 2030 by adopting clean energy solutions and reducing the environmental impact of heavy industries, in line with the national goal to increase reliance on renewable energy sources and achieve sustainable development.

