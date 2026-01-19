The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Egypt said that several oil and gas companies operating in Egypt have drilled several wells in their concession areas in the Western Desert, Eastern Desert and the Nile Delta, including five new exploratory wells.

In a statement, the ministry said the new wells are expected to add around 47 million cubic feet of natural gas and about 4,300 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and condensates to Egypt’s daily production. -TradeArabia News Service

