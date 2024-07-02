Yasmine Fouad, Egypt’s Minister of Environment, recently highlighted the country’s commitment to the green economy. Through well-defined legislation and incentives, Egypt aims to promote sustainable practices and engage the private sector. Here are the key points from her statement:

Egypt has introduced clear regulations to support the green economy. These include provisions for waste management, green hydrogen, and alternatives to plastic. Tax exemptions further encourage private sector participation.

The government prioritizes environmental efforts, with strong backing from political leadership. Educating citizens is a key aspect, emphasizing their role as partners in environmental preservation.

Minister Fouad outlined Egypt’s strategic approach:

Pollution Reduction: Addressing air, water, sea, and soil contamination.

Addressing air, water, sea, and soil contamination. Sustainable Resource Use: Managing natural resources responsibly.

Managing natural resources responsibly. Global Challenges: Tackling climate change and biodiversity issues.

Tackling climate change and biodiversity issues. Supportive Climate: Creating an enabling environment through genuine partnerships.

Egypt actively engages various sectors, including youth, women, and the private sector. The National Council for Climate Change, chaired by the Prime Minister, monitors climate strategy implementation. Ideas from COP27 contribute to projects like renewable energy plants and climate-resilient crops.

The Waste Management Regulation Law (2020) promotes circular economy principles. The private sector plays a vital role in managing infrastructure such as recycling plants and sanitary landfills. Cement factories now explore alternative fuels, enhancing environmental perception and competitiveness.

Egypt’s active role extends beyond its borders. From Africa to COP27, it contributes to regional and international environmental agreements. Hosting the 24th Conference of the Parties to the Barcelona Convention in 2025 further underscores its commitment to sustainable development.

Fouad highlighted the importance of all sectors—agriculture, industry, research centres, youth, and others—working together on the green economy and environment. All sectors are interconnected and affected by various environmental challenges. Hence, investing in youth and human resources is essential. The state has focused on integrating climate change and biodiversity concepts into educational curricula from school to university to change the societal culture and create an aware generation capable of addressing future environmental challenges and their impacts.

