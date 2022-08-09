LONDON - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose significantly on Tuesday while physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany remained stable.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 4,433,549 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Tuesday morning, up from 2,926,828 kWh/h at midnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline stood at 14,421,508 kWh/h for 0800-0900 CET (0600-0700 GMT), unchanged from the previous day.

Russia has cut flows on the pipeline to only 20% of its capacity, citing maintenance work.

Russia's Gazprom said it was shipping 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, up slightly from 41.8 mcm on Monday.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 36.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, unchanged from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)