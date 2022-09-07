Dubai-based Khazna Data Centers has formed a joint venture with Sharjah’s Beeah Group to bring the first Tier 3 data centre to the emirate of Sharjah.

One Data Center SPV, a joint venture between Khazna and Beeah unit Beeah Digital, will be one of the new generation of data centres which require less downtime due to having inbuilt cooling systems and will include solar power to reduce carbon emissions, the two companies said in a statement.

It will operate under the name Khazna Data Centers, have a capacity of 9 megawatts (MW) and is aligned with Khazna’s Future First strategy, which aims to achieve carbon-neutrality operations across all its sites by 2050.

Beeah Group’s waste-to-energy plant in Sharjah, which has a 30MW output, is being explored as a potential energy source for the centre, the statement said.

Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers said that they are focused on making further investments in building the infrastructure in UAE to bring their services closer to consumers.

“The data centre will be well-positioned to support businesses in enhancing the experiences of their customers, unlocking the value of technologies, and making headway on their carbon footprint reduction goals by meeting their environmental and sustainability needs.”

Khaled Al Huraimel, Beeah Group’s vice chairman and group CEO, BEEAH Group, said the centre will enhance available infrastructure to government entities and private companies, as well as boost investments and attract business.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

