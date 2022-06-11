DUBAI - Dubai Chambers has announced its participation in the Dubai Can sustainability initiative by launching a special campaign for its employees to reduce the use of single-use plastic water bottles at the organisation's headquarters.

The announcement was made during a staff gathering event hosted by the Chamber. It was attended by Yousuf Lootah, Executive Director, Tourism Development & Investments and Vice Chairman of Dubai Sustainable Tourism; and Rukhsana Kausar, Founding Partner of Liquid of Life.

During the event, Lootah highlighted the importance of the initiative and its key objectives while answering the employees' inquiries about sustainability and reducing the use of plastic water bottles.

Kausar, in turn, spoke about plastic and water filter procedures and provided general advice on recycling plastic.

Dubai Chambers announced a set of measures it recently adopted to implement sustainability practices in its headquarters, including abandoning single-use plastic water bottles, installing water filters and providing employees with refillable water bottles. These measures fall within the organisation's permanent efforts to stimulate responsible and sustainable practices and raise awareness of small changes in daily habits that significantly impact the environment, society and health.

The Chamber also revealed that the measures taken in compliance with the Dubai Can sustainability initiative will save 295,330 plastic water bottles annually, which will have a significant impact in reducing the carbon footprint, and positioning Dubai Chambers as a leading example for businesses that are keen to adopt sustainable and responsible business practices.

Launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the initiative aims to educate and mobilise all segments of society to make necessary changes to reduce waste and protect the environment.