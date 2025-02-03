BAGHDAD: A drone attack targeted the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Sunday, two security sources told Reuters.

There was no damage to the field or Dana Gas company and production is normal, the Kurdish Regional Government's Ministry of Natural Resources reported.

The Pearl Consortium, United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas (DANA.AD), and its affiliate, Crescent Petroleum, have the rights to exploit Khor Mor.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Sharon Singleton)



