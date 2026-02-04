Crude oil production at Nasiriyah oil field in Dhi Qar province in the southern Iraq has surged for the first time from 52,000 to 90,000 barrels per day (bpd), marking a significant boost to national output, the Dhi Qar Oil Company has announced.

Rashid Sharhan, the company’s deputy director for production affairs, said that the increase resulted from sustained technical and engineering efforts, including upgrades to field infrastructure, improved efficiency of producing wells, and the introduction of modern technologies that helped raise output levels.

The company has begun drilling a new exploratory well at the Abu Al-Khaima oil field and an oil well at the Al-Battah field within an exploration block, as part of efforts to assess reservoirs and expand reserves to support medium- and long-term production sustainability, he told Shafaq News agency.

“The company also plans to drill 20 additional oil wells in the next phase - 10 each at the Subba and Nasiriyah fields - under a broader development programme aimed at boosting output capacity and meeting rising crude demand.”

He said the Company is also working on projects to utilise associated gas to produce power and reduce flaring.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

