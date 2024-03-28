The general assembly of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has approved the disbursement of AED 3.10 billion, or 6.20 fils per share, for the second half (H2) of 2023.

The dividends are set to be paid to eligible shareholders in April 2024, according to a bourse filing.

DEWA’s shareholders also ratified the distribution of AED 3.10 billion in interim cash dividends for H1-2023, which were distributed on 10 August 2023.

Moreover, shareholders authorised the board of DEWA to pay a cash dividend of AED 3.10 billion for H1-24 in October 2024.

DEWA reported a net profit of AED 7.93 billion in 2023, down 1.40% from AED 8.04 billion in 2022.

