DUBAI: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced it won three Global Good Governance (3G) Awards. These awards are presented annually by Cambridge IFA in the UK and major international companies compete to win them.

DEWA won the awards in "Leadership in Good Governance," "Excellence in Compliance and Conformance Activities," and "Commitment and Promotion of Good Governance Activities" after a comprehensive auditing process conducted by the Cambridge IFA to ensure DEWA's compliance with the highest international standards.

On behalf of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence and Ali Mohammed Khalifa Almuwaijei, Vice President of Governance and Compliance at DEWA, received the awards during the Global Good Governance Summit 2022.

The Summit was held at Conrad Dubai hotel under the theme, "Good Governance and Sustainable Development". It was attended by many governance leaders and professionals from around the world.

Al Tayer expressed his happiness that DEWA has won these prestigious awards in governance. He emphasised that DEWA conducts benchmarking regularly to ensure implementing the best governance practices within a comprehensive system of integrated corporate work that covers all activities and operations. This increases efficiency and productivity as well as encourages creativity and innovation.

He noted that DEWA's governance framework is registered with the UAE's Ministry of Economy and has intellectual property rights since 2021. It is a global governance model that includes a guideline to enhance the principle of governance, reduce risks and focus on the relationship between the Board of Directors and the Executive Management. The framework is based on the four pillars of Trust, Accountability, Transparency and Fair Practices.

"These awards reflect our efforts in corporate governance and confirm our commitment to global best practices to take our services to the highest levels of efficiency and reliability, to achieve our vision of becoming a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation," said Bin Salman.

During the Global Good Governance Summit 2022, DEWA participated in three-panel discussions: 'Governance, Sustainable Development and Empowerment'; 'Business as a Driving Force for Good: Mobilising Actions for Inclusive Societies' and 'Sustainability Leadership'.

The Global Good Governance Awards highlight excellence in good governance and commitment in three main paths: the government institutions sector, the social sector, and charitable work.