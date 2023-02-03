DUBAI - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has emphasised that DEWA plays a pioneering role in supporting the UAE on achieving the global sustainable development goals and the country's efforts to be one of the first world nations to achieve Net-Zero.

In his remarks on the occasion of the 26th National Environmental Day 2023, Al Tayer said, “We follow the steps of our late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to protect the environment and preserve biodiversity locally and globally. This direction is also in line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen the position of the UAE on the indicators of achieving the global sustainable development goals, and support its efforts to be one of the first countries in the world to achieve Net-Zero."

He pointed out that in the Year of Sustainability, the UAE's preparations are ongoing to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP 28) in Dubai Expo City.

“We are intensifying our efforts to consolidate sustainability and the transition towards a green economy, to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. Some key projects DEWA is implementing to achieve this goal include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world.”

Al Tayer noted that the solar park will have a production capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030. “We are also working on the green hydrogen project and pumped-storage water technology using clean energy in Hatta. DEWA has also implemented several projects to increase energy efficiency. DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative promotes green and sustainable mobility in Dubai and improves air quality.”

He added that by the end of 2022, the number of Green Charger stations has reached more than 350. "DEWA’s efforts have contributed to reducing carbon emissions in Dubai by 21 percent in 2021, exceeding the target percentage in the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy 2021, which aimed to reduce 16 percent of carbon emissions by 2021,” said Al Tayer.