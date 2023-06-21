DUBAI - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has welcomed a delegation from the Hong Kong Ambassadors Club to strengthen cooperation with DEWA and learn about the best global practices in smart city technologies, the Internet of Things (IoT), smart logistics, big data, robotics, renewable and clean energy, supply chain and startups.

The delegation was headed by Jeffrey Lam, Co-Founder and Director of Hong Kong Ambassadors Club and Member of the Legislative Council and Executive Council of Hong Kong SAR Government, and Patrick Tsang, Founder and Chairman of Tsangs Group and Hong Kong Ambassadors Club.

During the meeting, Al Tayer discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Hong Kong, particularly in advanced technologies related to renewable and clean energy, energy storage, smart grids and water. Additionally, they explored opportunities to strengthen economic relations and engage in joint investments across various sectors, including energy, water and infrastructure.

Al Tayer provided the visiting delegation with an overview of DEWA’s key projects, initiatives, and programmes to realise the wise leadership’s directives to promote sustainability in all sectors.

He highlighted Dubai’s notable achievements in the field of sustainability, solidifying its position as a global hub for a green economy and a model for green transformation, environmental protection, and the increased adoption of clean and renewable energy sources. These achievements are driven by pioneering projects in solar power, green hydrogen, and pumped-storage hydroelectric power plants.

The delegation members commended DEWA’s accomplishments in the energy sector and expressed their interest in participating in projects that promote sustainable development and environmental protection.

They also discussed the possibility of knowledge exchange and capacity building between the two sides, reinforcing the relationship between Dubai and Hong Kong and collaborating on initiatives that contribute to a sustainable future.

The delegation consisted of 15 entrepreneurs in smart city technologies.