DUBAI - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that the authority has commissioned 558 11 kV distribution substations across Dubai in the first half of 2024.

The construction of these substations and related work totaled 420,350 man-hours, and they were completed according to the highest standards of health and safety.

Al Tayer emphasised that DEWA continues its efforts to keep pace with Dubai’s significant development and growth, meeting the increasing demand for electricity while maintaining power supply according to the highest availability, reliability, and sustainability standards.

DEWA set a global milestone in 2023 by recording the lowest electricity line loss of 2% and the lowest electricity Customer Minutes Lost of 1.06 minutes annually per customer, he added.

Rashid bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, stated, “There are now 72 33 kV substations in service and 44,472 medium voltage (11 kV and 6.6 kV) substations. DEWA continues its relentless efforts to ensure work proceeds according to set plans, while implementing the highest health, safety, and environmental standards using the latest digital technologies.”