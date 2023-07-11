DUBAI - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received Saeed Al Nazari, Secretary-General of the Great Arab Minds Committee; as well as Professor Ali Malkawi, Founding Director of the Harvard Centre for Green Buildings and Cities.

Malkawi is an international scholar and expert in building simulation, energy conservation, and sustainability in buildings. The visit aimed to exchange best international practices and experiences in green buildings and sustainability as well as briefing Al Tayer about the activities of the Great Arab Minds Committee.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA is one of the first organisations in Dubai to adopt the concept of green buildings. In 2019, DEWA achieved a global milestone, represented by Dubai getting the Platinum Rating in the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) for Cities certification awarded by the US Green Building Council (USGBC). This makes Dubai the first city in the Arab world and MENA region to receive this prestigious certification.

Al Tayer explained that in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050, DEWA’s green buildings support Dubai’s ambitious plan for the next 30 years to achieve net-zero carbon emissions. This includes programmes and mechanisms for the energy and water sectors, as well as the transport, industry, buildings, and waste management sectors. The plan also contains enablers, systems, research, and development.

“The Great Arab Minds initiative reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in reigniting the Arab World’s Civilisation Drive. It constitutes a significant scientific movement in the Arab World by engaging the geniuses and brightest minds of the Arab World in the work of government organisations. Through its strategic partnerships, it enhances the impact of knowledge in research, innovation, and creativity, thereby contributing to the realisation of the initiative’s vision,” said Al Nazari.

DEWA is cooperating with the Emirates Green Building Council and various government and private entities to support its pivotal role in significantly helping Dubai reduce carbon emissions. Net carbon emissions in Dubai decreased by 19% in 2022 compared to 2010. This supports efforts to achieve the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy to reduce emissions by 30% of emissions by 2030, in line with the UAE’s efforts to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

DEWA currently has seven green buildings with LEED ratings. These include the Sustainable Building in Al Quoz, the first sustainable government building in the UAE and the largest government building in the world to receive the Platinum Rating for green buildings by the USGBC; the Innovation Centre and the R&D Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park; the Smart Grid Station; Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro); the Distribution Power Division Complex in Al Ruwayyah; and Al Rayyan Mosque in Hatta.