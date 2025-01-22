Dana Gas, the Middle East's regional private sector natural gas company, has announced a strategic investment in a decarbonisation project in partnership with British climate tech firm Levidian, aligning with Dana Gas's commitment to innovation and sustainable energy solutions.

Since signing an agreement in September 2024, the Company has been preparing to deploy Levidian’s patented LOOP technology across its field operations.

The unit will use advanced microwave plasma technology to capture the carbon from methane that would otherwise be flared to produce up to 1.5 tonnes of high-quality graphene and hydrogen per year and could play a critical role in Dana Gas’ commitment to achieve near-zero methane emissions from operated oil and gas assets by 2030.

The project will allow Dana Gas to demonstrate the technology’s capabilities and explore broader commercial applications for the graphene - a high-value versatile material that is set to shape the future of multiple industrial applications – from batteries and tyres to concrete and polymer pipes – which has drawn strong interest from the industry and investors.

By adopting this innovative technology, Dana Gas aims to secure first-mover advantage and unlock new commercial opportunities, including sourcing customers for graphene offtake in partnership with Levidian.

The installation of the pilot unit will allow Dana Gas to test and refine the capability for graphene production at its facilities, with the potential to install industrial scale units that will each be capable of producing over 15 tonnes of graphene per annum if there is sufficient demand in the market.

Richard Hall, CEO of Dana Gas, said:“We are excited to be at the forefront of adopting breakthrough technologies like Levidian’s LOOP. This project represents an important step for Dana Gas as we continue to explore the adoption of technologies that support a lower-carbon future. By converting methane into valuable products like graphene and hydrogen, we are reducing our emissions, unlocking new value from natural gas, and driving sustainable growth. This initiative underscores our commitment to playing a part in shaping a lower-carbon future, while delivering tangible benefits for our operations and the communities we serve.”

In 2023, Dana Gas became a signatory to the Aiming for Zero Methane initiative, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to eliminate flaring, reducing methane emissions and contributing to the global push for a lower-carbon future. This pilot project further underscores Dana Gas’s efforts to implement all reasonable measures to minimise GHG emissions, contributing to cleaner operations for the local communities in which it operates.

John Hartley, CEO of Levidian, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Dana Gas on this important project, which will demonstrate the significant potential of our LOOP technology to help carbon intensive sectors to drive down emissions while unlocking a future of lower-carbon products that perform better in every way.”

