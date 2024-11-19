BEIJING - China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) plans to secure 4.7% more natural gas to ensure sufficient supply for heating this winter, state-run media said on Friday.

The increased purchases by CNPC's natural gas sales subsidiary would comprise about 60% of China's incremental natural gas demand, according to the report from Xinhua.

The company's two liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminals in Tangshan and Jiangsu have high inventories to ensure sufficient winter supply, with a maximum daily transmission capacity of over 80 million cubic metres.

Both terminals mainly process imported natural gas, according to CNPC's website. The Tangshan terminal sources LNG mainly from Qatar and Australia for shipment to Beijing and northeast China, while the Jiangsu terminal supplies natural gas from abroad to China's Yangtze river delta region.

China, the world's largest importer of LNG, is expected to see gas demand grow to more than 600 billion cubic metres (bcm) by 2040 from 400 bcm today, according to one estimate.

