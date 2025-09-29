Caturus Energy, a natural gas-focused exploration and production company, has signed a multi-year contract with Nabors Industries for the PACE-X Ultra X33 rig, an onshore drilling system in the US.

The rig is designed to deliver more power and push boundaries in tough drilling environments, with a one million-pound mast rating, racking capacity of up to 35,000 feet, and three 2,000-horsepower mud pumps capable of 10,000 psi mud pressure.

By substituting natural gas for diesel using Cat Dynamic Gas Blending (DGB) technology, the X33 rig improves fuel efficiency and emissions reduction, lowering both cost and carbon intensity.

This strategic deployment of technology will further enhance Caturus Energy's technical drilling capabilities in challenging environments and set new industry benchmarks for operational safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, it said.

Eric Kolstad, Executive Vice President of Wells for Caturus Energy, said: “The integration of this leading-edge technology represents the highest standard of power and performance in the industry and, just as importantly, demonstrates our continued commitment to safe and sustainable operations while improving drilling cycle times. By combining these advanced capabilities with our highly disciplined approach, Caturus Energy will continue ensuring that we meet the world’s energy needs through responsible and competitive growth.”

Siggi Meissner, President of Global Drilling and Energy Transition for Nabors, said, “The PACE-X Ultra rig is a significant milestone that showcases what strong collaboration can achieve. Working together with Caturus Energy, we combined innovative engineering with ambitious operational goals to deliver the industry’s most capable rig, purpose-built for the demands of modern unconventional drilling.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).