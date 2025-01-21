ABU DHABI - ADNOC has retained its position as the UAE's most valuable brand for an extraordinary seventh consecutive year, according to a new report from Brand Finance, the world's leading independent brand valuation consultancy.

ADNOC's brand value increased by 25% year-on-year to reach $18.9 billion in 2025, growing more than 300% since 2017 to become the Middle East’s second most valuable brand.

ADNOC also climbed two places to become the sixth most valuable oil and gas brand globally, overtaking the international supermajors TotalEnergies and bp.

Globally amongst all brands, ADNOC climbed 23 places to 105th place from 128th in 2024. ADNOC was the #1 strongest brand overall in the UAE and retained fifth place among the strongest global oil and gas brands due to its decarbonisation performance, artificial intelligence (AI) innovations and diversified international growth.

ADNOC was also the strongest business-to-consumer (B2C) brand in the UAE, based on consumer sentiment. ADNOC’s global brand strength increased to 81.9 points using Brand Finance’s methodology, maintaining a “AAA-” brand strength rating for the second year in a row.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said, “Being recognised as the UAE’s most valuable brand for the seventh consecutive year reflects the vision and guidance of our nation’s wise leadership, who continue to inspire our mission to drive progress and prosperity.

"This achievement underscores that the true value of our brand lies in the positive impact we create for our community. As ADNOC’s global presence grows, we remain deeply committed to delivering sustainable growth and unlocking opportunities that benefit the UAE and its people for generations to come.”

David Haigh, Chairman and CEO of Brand Finance, commented, “Under Dr. Sultan’s leadership, ADNOC has solidified its status as the UAE’s leading brand while achieving remarkable progress on the global stage. ADNOC’s brand value has surged by 25% to $18.9 billion in 2025, rising from eighth to sixth place in the global oil and gas rankings.

" This growth has propelled the brand 23 spots to 105th in the Brand Finance Global 500 – its highest-ever global ranking – while their impressive Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 87.9 out of 100 reaffirms ADNOC as the strongest brand in the UAE. Dr. Sultan’s exceptional stewardship has earned him the top spot among global energy CEOs and seventh place overall in the Brand Guardianship Index, making him the highest-ranked CEO outside the US and Europe.”

According to Brand Finance, brand value is the net economic benefit a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market. Brand value is determined through a balanced scorecard of factors, including marketing investment, stakeholder equity and business performance.