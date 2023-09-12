ABU DHABI - Borouge Plc, a leading petrochemical company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions, is supporting Rwanda's energy sector with the innovative 'Made in UAE' solutions that the company has supplied to 56-megawatt power plant on Lake Kivu, Rwanda.

Borouge's solutions were used to produce pre-compounded polyethylene pipes for the power plant that will help meet about 25% of the energy needs of Rwanda, home to 13 million people.

The company's solutions also enable the power plant to mitigate greenhouse gas emission risks, thereby protecting the natural environment and the 30,000-strong lakeside community.

In partnership with ISCO Industries Inc. (ISCO), a global piping solutions provider, and Union Pipes Industry, a leading UAE-based pipe manufacturer, Borouge's BorSafe materials, made using Borealis Borstar technology, were deployed to construct corrosion- and chemical-resistant pipes.

These pipes are used for the safe extraction of methane and disposal of carbon dioxide in this specialised power generation project in Lake Kivu, one of the world's deepest freshwater lakes in Rwanda, which was built by Rwanda-based Shema Power Lake Kivu Ltd, an independent power producer in partnership with ISCO.

Khalfan Mohamed AlMuhairi, Senior Vice President of Regional, Middle East, Africa and Exports of Borouge, said, "Borouge solutions continue to be selected for demanding, complex and highly specialised megaprojects around the world, demonstrating their exceptional quality and innovation, as well as the extensive experience and talent of our team. Rwanda's Lake Kivu power plant is a unique project, and we look forward to playing a key role in enabling the country to harness its natural resources and make a positive impact on the community."

The superior BorSafe pressure pipe compound is engineered to withstand demanding industrial conditions such as abrasions and stress cracking. Borouge's solutions have been used in the 56-megawatt power plant, which is part of Rwanda's plan to grow the country's current installed energy capacity from 224.5 megawatts to 556 megawatts by 2024.

Richard Coombs, Director – Global EPC sales at ISCO, said, "Borouge has been instrumental in helping us secure highly unique development projects worldwide. We recently had the privilege to collaborate with Borouge on the Lake Kivu power project in Rwanda.

"The company has also previously supplied us with materials unavailable in North America for world-class projects we were working on. Borouge provides us with an exceptional experience, bringing expertise, highly-specialised materials, innovation and superior quality to every project."

The Lake Kivu project supports the strategic objectives of the Social Transformation Pillar of Rwanda's National Strategy for Transformation (NST1) 2017-2024. Among NST1's strategic objectives are reducing the cost of doing business and facilitating trade by implementing key projects, including expanding electricity generation and improving power quality, affordability and reliability.