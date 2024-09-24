The Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) said it has partnered with Powerlec Bahrain 2024, the international trade fair and conference on solar, renewables, storage, power and electrical industry, as part of reinforcing the country’s renewables push in line with the Vision 2030 for a clean energy future.

Powerlec Bahrain was officially inaugurated today (September 23) in Manama by Mohamed Abduljabbar Alkoheji, Second Vice Chairman of BCCI, who also delivered a key note address at the expo.

The show organised by Verifair, will run until September 25 incorporating a conference with the theme, ‘Bahrain’s Net Zero Ambition – Unfolding Renewables, Green Hydrogen for a Sustainable, Decarbonized Economy.’

"Bahrain has always been ahead of many countries in the region to put in place and initiate a renewables and energy efficiency strategy to contribute to global sustainability movement, and in mitigating adverse impact of climate change from fossil fuels, one of the major causes for global warming," remarked Fareed Bader, Chairman, Industry & Energy Committee, BCCI.

"Partnering with Powerlec Bahrain 2024, is yet another opportunity for the Government of Bahrain to highlight its achievements in the circular economy space," he stated.

Quoting the US Government’s International Trade Administration (ITA), and pointing to the kingdom’s pioneering leadership in sustainable practices and commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, he said that the country reached its energy efficiency target of 6 per cent six years ahead of the schedule.

Besides BCCI, the key partners of Powerlec Bahrain 2024 include the Dubai Renewable Energy Business Group (DREBG), Dubai Chamber of Commerce, and the Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA)

"Under the key strategic pillars of Bahrain’s sustainability roadmap - the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan (NEEAP) and the National Renewable Energy Action Plan (NREAP) - the country has been making significant strides to be a leader in this domain in the entire Middle East and Africa (MENA) region," said Hinde Liepmannsohn, the Executive Director of MESIA.

"As part of these plans, Bahrain been focusing increasingly on solar, wind and waste-to-energy projects to meet its energy efficiency and renewables targets. According to ITA, the country needs to produce 280 megawatts of electricity from renewables by 2025, and increase it to 710 megawatts by 2035 to meet the targets," he added.

LK Verma, the Chairman, Dubai Renewable Energy Business Group (DREBG), Dubai Chamber of Commerce, said: "This is the first time in Bahrain such an extensive debate on sustainability is hosted and we have a eminent speakers in the panel who will speak on how to accelerate measures to protect environment in line with the NEEAP and NREAP under the Vision 2030 of the Kingdom."

The other key speakers include Engineer Ebtisam Isa Al Shenoo, Chief, Industrial Operations Section, Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Bahrain, Basim Al Saie, Board Member, BCCI and Chairman, GITHAA-Bahrain Food Holding Founder & Managing Director, Jassim Al Shirawi, Secretary General Elect, International Energy Forum (IEF) and Chairman & Managing Director, JAIS Energy Services, Bahrain, IMED Derouiche, Hydrogen Tunisa, Eng. Fatima N. Al Bastaki, Head of R&D Division, Technology Engineering Company (TE), Dr. Abeer Shaheen, Corporate Sustainability, Harvard Fellow, Bahrain Petroleum Company, Ali Salman Ali Salman, DRRG & EVSE, Electricity and Water Authority, Bahrain and Bhami Ilyas, Regional Business Director, CPP Wind Engineering Consultants.

"The Kingdom has rolled out a slew of projects to enhance energy generation from renewable sources in the last few years through proprietary and partnership initiatives," stated Jeen Joshua, the Managing Director of Verifair.

"Powerlec Bahrain 2024 will be a converging point for experts in the circular economy realm who have been supporting and contributing to this pivotal and continuing transformation and decarbonization and share their insights," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

