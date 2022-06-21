Bahrain - Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) CEO Ali Al Baqali on Monday (June 20) kicked-off the company’s plant-wide environment, social and governance (ESG) campaign ‘A Journey, Not A Destination’.

On the occasion, Al Bagali gave a message that was broadcast to all employees and contractors’ workers as well as representatives of other GCC smelters and Gulf Aluminium Council (GAC).

The campaign aims to reinforce Alba ESG Roadmap’s six priority areas which are aligned with Bahrain’s commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2060.

In his message, Al Baqali stated: “As a leading corporate citizen, we believe in producing responsibly and sustainably. Through our ESG Roadmap, we aim to establish a purpose driven culture that is focused on long-term value creation for our stakeholders and the society we operate in.

“We must collectively make the right choice for a better future for Alba, Bahrain, and our planet. Through this campaign, we are pleased to join our peer smelters of the region and aspire for higher achievements through knowledge-exchange and collaboration,” he said.

With this campaign, Alba joins other smelters in the GCC to mark a week full of safety and ESG activities under the umbrella of the Gulf Aluminium Council (GAC). Presentations, led mostly by Alba employees, will be conducted during the morning sessions while afternoon sessions will feature an inter-departmental competition, which will aim at promoting the ESG culture within Alba.

