Bahrain - Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Bahrain’s Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of the Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), told Mubasher that the Kingdom is on the path to reaching zero neutrality in terms of carbon emissions by the year 2060.

In an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Gateway Gulf 2024 event in Manama, Alkhulaif stated that the Bahraini government is working hand in hand with the private sector.

Answering a question about carbon emissions, the minister told Mubasher that the government communicates with the companies that recorded carbon emissions, noting: “The number of companies which generated emissions is less than 10 businesses. There is a daily cooperation and communication with these companies to reach the Zero Neutrality plan.”

She added that the commitments to achieving climate neutrality go in line with the goals of Paris Agreement to encourage countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and hold the increasing temperature on Earth amid a global warning that the current climate condition foreshadows a disaster.

Alkhulaif further unveiled that Bahrain will launch its largest project in the field of renewable energy, noting that all the details will be disclosed soon.

The Minister said: “We are never behind. We double our efforts in the renewable energy industry like with installing solar panels on the rooftops of government buildings in addition to dealing with the challenges of limited surfaces dedicated to large-scale solar farms.”

Answering a question about Bahrain EDB, Alkhulaif noted that the board always invests in the field of energy, adding: “Bahrain EDB recently attracted $16.65 million worth of expected investments to set up and expand three leading Indian companies focused on industry, renewable energy, and information and communications technology (ICT).”

Commenting on Gateway Gulf 2024, which concluded on 4 November with more than $12 billion of agreements and deals, the Minister seconded the ties between Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE as she stated: “There are ongoing cooperation and partnerships in all fields, namely finance, economy, and investment.”

Alkhulaif also clarified that the term sustainability is not limited to the environment only, but covers social fields, economy, and development. She added: “Sustainability can reach to facilitating financial matters even for pensioners, including how to simplify payments from companies to individuals. All of that would never be done without the power of the financial sector in Bahrain.”

In terms of training the new generations to deal with the fields of sustainability, the Bahraini minister said: “There is continuous collaboration with the Ministry of Education to train and spread awareness among the new generations through curriculums and universities.”

Translated by: Ingy ElSafy

