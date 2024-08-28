Bahrain - A bid submitted by Dar SSH International Engineering Consultants has been accepted for the design and construction management of the proposed Bapco Refining Headquarters in Bahrain, according to the Tender Board website.

Bapco Refining intends to construct the new state-of-the-art headquarters building close to the refinery premises. The headquarters will have offices of the Chairman, the CEO, the management and offices of non-technical departments, according to the tender description.

In addition, it will have conference rooms, theatre, boardroom, visitors' gallery, canteen, etc.

The headquarters will be designed using innovative and technologically advanced concepts while ensuring cost effectiveness, energy conservation and environmentally sustainable design, says the tender.

The design will provide a working environment that is safe, healthy, durable, aesthetically pleasing, sustainable and accessible, it said.

The consultant scope includes conceptual design detail design preparation of tender documents and construction management.

There was only one bid submitted and the bid was opened on August 22.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).