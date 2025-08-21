Bahrain - Bapco Energies, the integrated energy group leading the transformation of Bahrain’s energy sector, yesterday signed a sponsorship agreement with Lamea National Project board of trustees.

Youth Affairs Minister Rawan Tawfiqi attended the signing ceremony. The agreement was signed by Lamea chairperson Shaikha Dhuwa bint Khalid Al Khalifa and Bapco Energies chief executive Mark Thomas.

Ms Tawfiqi emphasised that the achievements of Lamea would not have been possible without the support of His Majesty King Hamad’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

“Lamea has become a beacon for national youth initiatives and a platform for producing a distinguished generation of young Bahrainis, who have demonstrated their ability to excel and innovate across various fields of work and production,” she said.

“The sponsorship agreement between Lamea and Bapco Energies will open broader horizons for Bahraini youth and serve as a solid bridge towards further success for participants in the national project.

“This will enhance the achievement of national goals and amplify the programme’s positive impact on shaping a brighter and more prosperous future for the youth of the kingdom.”

Under the agreement, a strategic partnership will be established between the two sides to support the objectives of Lamea and enhance its youth-oriented outcomes.

Shaikha Dhuwa affirmed that the agreement with Bapco Energies is a significant addition to the Lamea project, describing it as an investment in the potential of young people with the ability to contribute and innovate.

She noted that the partnership is expected to open broader horizons, deliver notable results, and reflect a shared vision of preparing a creative and ambitious Bahraini generation capable of actively contributing to the kingdom’s development and prosperity.

Mr Thomas described Lamea as a leading platform and incubator for young Bahraini talent. “It provides opportunities to develop skills, foster creativity and innovation, and the agreement aligns with Bapco Energies’ strategy of investing in youth as a key to sustainable development.

“The project reflects shared goals of supporting national talent and represents a confident step towards nurturing a new generation of leaders capable of driving development, innovation, and the kingdom’s vision for a brighter and more prosperous future.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).