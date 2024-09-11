Bahrain's Bapco Energies has sold a minority stake in the Saudi Bahrain Pipeline Company (SBPC) to a fund managed by BlackRock’s Diversified Infrastructure business. Thetransaction is the state-owned company’s first asset monetisation.

While the companies involved did not disclose the terms of the transaction, a statement on Wednesday said the proceeds will be used to meet Bapco Energies’ capital requirements.

SBPC owns a portion of the 112-km pipeline supplying crude oil from Saudi Aramco to Bapco Refining, the national refinery of Bahrain and a subsidiary of Bapco Energies.

Under the terms of the transaction, the BlackRock infrastructure fund has taken a minority stake in SBPC, while Bapco Energies retained majority ownership and governance over the company.

Bapco Energies and BlackRock’s Diversified Infrastructure business have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on Bahraini infrastructure and decarbonization projects.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

