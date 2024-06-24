Antaisolar and Bahra Electric have reached an agreement to establish a joint venture (JV) company and factory in Jeddah, SaudiArabia.

It marks a milestone in Antaisolar’s expansion into the MiddleEast, positioning the new factory as a critical manufacturing and service hub for the region, providing solar trackers and mounting structures.

With strong existence of Bahra and having its own 500,000 sq m factory in Jeddah, the JV factory is aiming to reach 8GW/annum by 2025, 15GW/annum by 2026 and 24GW/annum by 2027 respectively.

This new company will focus on maximising local content and tackle utility-scale project challenges from design, manufacturing to logistics and maintenance.

Bahra Electric said its joint venture is established with the aim of highly influential partners and mutual benefit and reciprocity.

The co-operation reflects China-based Antaisolar and Bahra’s commitment to innovation, client satisfaction, and contributions to the economy and environment.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).