Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi has met with the CEO of TotalEnergies Patrick Pouyanné to discuss the company’s investment plans in Egypt over the coming period in the field of natural gas exploration and production, a statement showed.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the available investment opportunities in the Egyptian petroleum sector and ways to boost gas production in the Bashroush development area across the Mediterranean, in which TotalEnergies operates.

The meeting also covered the company’s investments in the manufacturing and marketing of mineral oils in the Egyptian market via oil production factory in Alexandria.

This is along with the company’s contribution to the Idku natural gas liquefaction station.

