The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and ASPIRE, both part of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), have signed their first research and development (R&D) agreement with ADNOC to tackle critical challenges in carbon storage monitoring and battery optimisation using quantum technology.

This project marks the first milestone in a wider collaboration that will include joint initiatives in autonomous robotics, propulsion systems, and cutting-edge technologies for renewable and sustainable energy.

By combining TII’s expertise in advanced quantum sensing, ASPIRE’s strategic vision, and ADNOC’s leadership in energy solutions, the partnership will explore how the technology can be scaled for real-world impact and commercialisation while advancing sustainable energy solutions.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is vital for reducing CO₂ emissions, but monitoring storage sites remains challenging. The partnership will use TII’s quantum sensing technology to detect subtle environmental changes, such as shifts in magnetic or electrical properties, enhancing safety, preventing leaks, and improving the long-term reliability of CCS systems.

As batteries are the key player in addressing the intermittency issues associated with renewable energy, the need for sustainable lifecycle management and efficient battery recycling and reuse has grown. The project aims to create a reliable, non-invasive way to measure how batteries perform during operation.

By analysing the magnetic fields generated by batteries, researchers will develop advanced models to predict their remaining lifespans. These insights will help improve battery sorting, optimise recycling processes, and support more sustainable energy storage solutions.

The partnership agreements also enable both parties to work on key R&D projects, such as unmanned robotics inspections and robotic applications, to address key business challenges. By leveraging the unique strengths of each partner, this collaboration aims to address pressing issues in energy and technology sectors, ultimately leading to innovative, sustainable solutions.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO at TII, said, “Collaborating with a market leader like ADNOC provides an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the potential of our advanced quantum sensing technologies. We look forward to developing quantum magnetic field sensing solutions with ADNOC, aimed at optimising CCS processes and enhancing battery-based energy storage systems.”

“Innovation flourishes when research meets real-world application,” said Stephane Timpano, CEO at ASPIRE. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies like quantum sensing to drive sustainable solutions and also demonstrates how partnerships can transform bold ideas into practical technologies that make a tangible impact on industries and communities.”

Sophie Hildebrand, CTO of ADNOC, said, “At ADNOC, we are committed to leveraging the latest technologies and are proud to serve as a testbed for UAE-grown innovations. Collaborating with partners like TII and ASPIRE allows us to accelerate new technologies, such as quantum sensing, and drive progress and support for a more sustainable energy future."