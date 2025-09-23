The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF), a leading multilateral impact financial institution dedicated to ensuring energy security and sustainability in the MENA region, today reported a net income for the period ending June 30, 2025, of $129 million, a 7% increase compared to $121 million in the same period last year.

The fund reported solid growth across its business lines, supported by balance sheet growth and business optimisation in line with the Fund’s 2024-2028 strategy.

The result was driven by strong operating income across all lines of business, combined with disciplined risk management and cost efficiencies, it said.

Total assets stood at $12 billion representing a 15% increase year-on-year, driven by continued growth in Corporate Banking and Treasury portfolios. Total shareholders’ equity at $3.45 billion, a growth of 6.3% with Liabilities increasing to 8.59 billion, an 18.7% YoY increase, underlining the fund’s robust funding activity.

Khalid Ali Al-Ruwaigh, CEO of TAEF, commented: "Our strong half-year performance reflects the resilience of our business model and our unwavering commitment to growth and delivering meaningful impact in the MENA energy sector. Guided by our strategy, these results are a direct outcome of our sustained efforts across all business lines and our prudent capital management. We remain focused on providing innovative financing and investment solutions that create value for our stakeholders, reinforcing our position as a leading and impact investment fund within the region’s energy landscape."

Vicky Bhatia, CFO of TAEF, said: "These results demonstrate our ability to capitalize on market opportunities while maintaining operational discipline. With a cost-to-income ratio of just 17.9%, a non-performing loan ratio reduced to 0.3%, and a strong capital adequacy ratio of 29.7%, we remain well-positioned to sustain growth and meet our strategic objectives." - TradeArabia News Service

