Saudi Arabia - Aqualia, a leading global water management company, has announced that it has revolutionised house connection services in Saudi Arabia’s Northern Cluster through its collaboration with the National Water Company (NWC).

By adopting an innovative strategy focused on efficiency, data-driven decision-making, and enhanced customer engagement, Aqualia has significantly improved service delivery, reducing backlogs and achieving a notable 89% customer satisfaction rate in 2024, said a statement from the company.

Prior to the new strategy, house connection management was challenged by delays, limited real-time visibility, and inefficient request prioritization.

In response, Aqualia implemented a structured system featuring daily tracking mechanisms, proactive customer communication, and KPI-based monitoring, leading to faster execution and improved service quality, it stated.

The strategy ensures house connections are completed within 15 working days after payment and customer requests are processed within 5 working days before payment.

These clearly defined KPIs have contributed to more transparent operations and measurable performance improvements.

Operational enhancements were made possible through seamless collaboration between Aqualia and key departments involved in service delivery, including Back Office, GIS, and House Connections.

Real-time dashboards and automated tracking tools have streamlined execution and enabled teams to proactively address delays, said the statement from Aqualia.

To reinforce service excellence, Aqualia also introduced performance-based incentives for contractors, tying their success to customer satisfaction metrics and operational timelines. This initiative has strengthened accountability while enhancing the overall customer experience.

"As Aqualia continues refining this model, future efforts will focus on automation, data integration, and cross-functional collaboration to sustain long-term improvements in house connection management and service quality," said a company spokesman.

Aqualia’s achievements in the Northern Cluster represent a new benchmark in water service efficiency, showcasing how innovation and operational excellence can deliver impactful results for communities, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

