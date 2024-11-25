Saudi Arabia - Aqualia, one of the world’s leading companies in water management and desalination sector, continues to build a legacy of innovation and sustainability in Saudi Arabia, contributing significantly to the kingdom’s water sector.

Through its strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technologies, Aqualia is playing a pivotal role in supporting Saudi Vision 2030, with a focus on water sustainability, resource management, and expanding access to clean water, said the company in a statement.

A leading water management company owned by the citizen services group FCC (51%) and Australian ethical fund IFM Investors (49%), Aqualia is the fourth largest in Europe by population served and ninth largest in the world.

At the heart of Aqualia’s operations in Saudi Arabia are three major projects that demonstrate the company’s commitment to advancing desalination technologies - the North Cluster, South Cluster, and the operation and maintenance of Haji Abdullah Alireza & Company Integrated Services (HAAISCO).

These initiatives are central to Aqualia’s efforts to support the kingdom’s growing water demand and ensure the efficient use of resources across the region.

One of the key achievements in Aqualia’s portfolio is the Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant at King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah.

With the ability to produce 42,500 cu m of fresh water daily, the plant exemplifies Aqualia’s commitment to delivering sustainable water solutions that adapt to changing environmental conditions.

This project is a testament to the company’s ability to combine efficiency and sustainability, providing Saudi Arabia with the resources it needs to meet its water challenges head-on, said the statement from Aqualia.

Serving over 30 million travellers annually, including Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, the plant provides a sustainable solution by optimising energy efficiency and reducing emissions, ensuring a reliable and eco-friendly water supply to meet the demands of one of the busiest airports in the region.

In addition to the Jeddah airport desalination plant, Aqualia said it is actively involved in other critical projects such as Sea4Value, a cutting-edge initiative that focuses on extracting valuable resources from seawater.

This project, which will be showcased at the IDRA World Congress in Abu Dhabi next month, highlights Aqualia’s innovative approach to desalination beyond just water production.

"Moreover, Aqualia’s MIDES Project, which explores the future of microbial desalination, has garnered international attention," said a company spokesman.

"The project is a clear example of how Aqualia is driving the next generation of sustainable desalination technologies," he stated.

Aqualia's work in Saudi Arabia extends far beyond individual projects. The company remains committed to supporting the kingdom’s sustainable development goals, ensuring that water resources are managed effectively for future generations.

With ongoing projects like the North and South Clusters, and the O&M of HAAISCO, Aqualia is setting the standard for water management in the region, stated the spokesman.

As Aqualia continues to expand its operations in Saudi Arabia, it remains focused on delivering innovative, sustainable, and scalable water solutions that align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and help secure the future of water for all, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).