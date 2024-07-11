Cairo – UAE's AMEA Power is planning to launch new renewable energy projects in Egypt with capacities of up to 2,500 megawatts (MW), including solar and wind power projects, said Chairman Hussain Al Nowais.

Al Nowais held a meeting in Cairo with Mahmoud Esmat, Egypt’s new Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, according to a cabinet statement.

During the meeting, Al Nowais highlighted his company’s significant investments in the Egyptian energy sector, including the Abydos solar power plant in Aswan, which boasts a capacity of 500 MW and is scheduled for completion in September this year.

Al Nowais also pointed to the wind power station in Ras Ghareb, which has a capacity of 500 MW and is slated for completion in the summer of 2025.

He emphasised the importance of this project in enhancing the country's renewable energy infrastructure and supporting Egypt's transition to sustainable energy sources.

In 2022, AMEA Power signed financial closure agreements with international financing institutions for renewable energy projects in Egypt.

