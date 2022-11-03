UAE - National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging Company (The Group), has signed a purchase order agreement with Abu Dhabi-based Al Gharbia Pipe Company (AGPC) for the supply of 87 km of 34' submerged arc welding line pipes for the Lower Zakum Long Term Development Phase-1 (LZ LTDP-1) New Main Gas Line Project.

NPCC is a leading EPC company that has been providing solutions to offshore and onshore oil and gas, petrochemicals and renewables sectors for nearly five decades in the Mena region and the Indian subcontinent.

The agreement is in line with the objectives of the national strategy for industry and advanced technology, as well as the efforts of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology's "Make It In The Emirates” campaign, which aims to promote the development of advantages for national products and services, provide opportunities for partners and suppliers in the country, and strengthen local supply chains, said NPCC in a statement.

Engineer Ahmed Al Dhaheri, the chief executive of NPCC, and Mitsuru Anezaki, CEO of Al Gharbia Pipe Company (AGPC), sealed the deal in the presence of Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Engineer Saeed Al Remeithi, Chairman of AGPC and Engineer Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of National Marine Dredging Group at the ongoing Adipec expo.

Earlier this year, Adnoc Offshore had awarded NPCC the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the LZ LTDP-1 New Main Gas Line Project.

Expected to be completed in 2025, the project includes the construction of a new subsea pipeline that will run 85km from Zakum West Super Complex to Das Island and the provisions to construct, install and test a new platform at the super complex as well as a new gas receiving facility at Das Island.

Zaghloul said NPCC continues to implement key infrastructure projects and expand its business portfolio in the UAE, thanks to its capabilities, expertise, and exceptional workforce.

"We intend to maintain our position as the preferred choice locally by investing in additional infrastructure development and leveraging our revitalized capabilities to meet the needs of our clients," he noted.

Al Dhaheri said: "We will spare no efforts to support Adnoc achieve its gas self-sufficiency plans and cater to increasing global energy demand through delivering complex engineering, procurement, and construction projects according to the highest international standards."

Al Remeithi said the current award is another milestone in the development of Al Gharbia as the premier manufacturer of large diameter longitudinal welded pipe in the region.

"We are honored to cooperate again with ADNOC and NPCC on this technically challenging project. The award also is testimony to the capabilities of UAE based manufacturers to support the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ campaign and contribute to increased industrial output under the Operation 300BN programme," he noted.

Anezaki said this project will showcase that local UAE manufacturers can supply welded API line pipes for even the most demanding technical specifications and comply with the high standards set by Adnoc.

"We are looking forward to increasing our share in the domestic UAE supply chain through this and future projects," he added.

