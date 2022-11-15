AIQ, a technology pioneer focused on the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered transformation of the energy sector, announced it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate digital transformation across the sector.

The agreement was reached at the recently-concluded Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (Adipec) 2022.

Under the agreement, AIQ and AWS will develop an Innovation Factory to foster collaboration in key focus areas, including enhancing the AIQ Data ecosystem’s performance by leveraging AWS’s resources and technologies, and adding new features and building collaborative AI solutions for the energy industry.

New solutions

The Innovation Factory team, which will include AWS and AIQ specialists, will work to develop new solutions that boost operational efficiency across the energy sector’s value chain.

Omar Al Marzooqi, CEO of AIQ, said: “Public and private sector partnerships are pivotal to achieve our desired goal of deploying AIQ’s AI-driven solutions across the energy sector regionally and internationally, and boosting the impact of our solutions.

“By working with AWS, AIQ can help the Innovation Factory unlock more value by adding new features to our existing and pilot projects, creating an added wave of innovation for our services. We are confident this work will yield significant results and support the future of energy.”

AWS Marketplace

The solutions developed by the Innovation Factory will be available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog of applications from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

“We are excited to work with AIQ to develop the Innovation Factory, which will help accelerate the delivery of AI-based solutions for the energy industry,” said Howard Gefen, General Manager, Energy & Utilities, AWS. “Combining AIQ AI expertise and AWS technologies will build the foundations that will help energy companies innovate and digitally transform."

