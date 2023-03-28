PHOTO
ADNOC to explore low carbon ammonia value chain in Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia
The announcement was made following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Government of North Rhine-Westphalia, ADNOC, and Currenta GmbH & Co. OHG (Currenta)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.