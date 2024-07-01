the sidelines of the Global Sustainability Forum in Abu Dhabi today, Al-Zu'bi added that the forum witnessed the launch of a digital platform for startups working in the field of artificial intelligence and sustainability systems to accelerate the achievement of sustainable development goals, in partnership with the CEO Sustainability Network and the IBM, to accelerate the application of artificial intelligence technologies at government and private levels.

He pointed out that the digital platform will receive all ideas from companies and individuals that can be applied in the UAE and the region, and will work with partners to pilot the AI solutions offered and benefit from these experiences, noting that the current focus is on building young Emirati and Arab cadres, thus enhancing the UAE's position as a global beacon for the application of AI solutions in the field of sustainable development globally.

"The second edition of the Global Sustainability Forum, which kicked off today, witnessed the participation of more than 460 participants and 85 companies from the UAE and around the world, compared to 85 participants and 23 companies in the first edition of the forum held during COP28," said Al-Zu'bi, noting that the forum has managed to achieve four times the targeted goals in one year.

The Forum is an open platform to build on the momentum and achievements of the first Global Sustainability Forum, held on the sidelines of COP28 and hosted by the UAE. It is also an opportunity to support the realisation of the global climate change goals set out in the UAE Consensus and pave the way for more fruitful outcomes ahead of the upcoming COP29 climate change conference.