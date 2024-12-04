ABU DHABI - ADNOC Gas plc announced today that Worley Engineering Pty Ltd has been awarded the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) contract for new gas processing facilities at Bab Gas Cap (BGC).

The new facilities would boost ADNOC Gas’ current processing capacity by 20% or over 1.8 billion standard cubic feet per day (scfd) with a Final Investment Decision (FID) expected in 2026.

The project’s processing facilities will be designed to optimise production of natural gas liquids (NGL), condensate, sales gas, and sulfur. The BGC project supports ADNOC’s broader gas growth strategy and is expected to make an important contribution to UAE gas self-sufficiency.

Dr. Ahmed Alebri, CEO, ADNOC Gas, said, “Today is an important step forward for this project, which has the potential to substantially increase our gas processing capacity, unlock additional revenue and strengthen ADNOC Gas’ position as a global gas supplier. This ambitious project will deploy state-of-the-art gas processing technologies and make an important contribution to the UAE’s gas self-sufficiency efforts. We are pleased to see the BGC project reach this stage.”

The projects design scope includes the development of gas processing and conditioning units, acid gas recovery units, dehydration units, sulfur recovery units, NGL recovery units, and CO2 capture facilities. It also includes the construction of injection facilities and associated utilities, along with the design and routing of new product pipelines for the efficient transfer of liquid sulfur to the Habshan Sulfur Granulation Plant.

The facilities will receive hydrocarbons from an innovative development of the Bab field. Following advanced field development studies and leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, ADNOC has enabled the simultaneous development of oil and gas within the field whilst unlocking a potential production of 1.5 BCFD of gas and 80 MBD of condensate.