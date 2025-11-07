ABU DHABI - ADIPEC 2025 closed today, after another record-breaking year, delivering US$46 billion through 35,000 cross-sector deals and bringing together a record 239,709 attendees – 17% up from 2024 – to set the agenda for the future of global energy.

The event also delivered significant value to Abu Dhabi’s economy, generating an estimated US$400 million in economic benefits, particularly across the hospitality, tourism and transport sectors.

Building on the call by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, leaders throughout the week echoed the need for energy addition, adding secure, diversified and lower-carbon supply while harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and investment to turn ambition into real-world progress.

In his opening address, Dr. Al Jaber highlighted the need for US$4 trillion in investment in all energy sources and urged energy industry leaders, policymakers and investors to boost job creation, economic growth, and global competitiveness through pragmatic policies and bold partnerships.

Abdulmunim Al Kindy, Chairman of ADIPEC 2025, said, “ADIPEC continues to provide a global platform that brings the entire energy ecosystem together to advance practical, data-driven solutions that harness energy to deliver jobs, growth, competitiveness and intelligence. This year’s record participation and partnerships reinforces ADIPEC’s key role in shaping a more secure energy future.”

Convening the full energy ecosystem, from international energy companies to technology leaders, financiers and policymakers, across the global value chain, the event strengthened its status as the world’s most impactful and commercially successful energy gatherings.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Doug Burgum, Secretary of the Interior, Chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council, USA, said, “We stand at a critical moment in time, where innovation, national security, and prosperity intersect like never before...Energy has always underpinned national security and prosperity, but today those forces are converging in a way history has never seen.”

ADIPEC’s two flagship agendas, the Strategic Conference and the Technical Conference, featured 12 programmes, more than 380 sessions and over 1,800 speakers – including ministers, policymakers, C-suite executives and innovators – and over 16,000 conference delegates.

Participation included 54 of the world’s leading energy companies, including ADNOC, Aramco, ExxonMobil, CNPC, Oxy, Shell, BP, Chevron, NNPC, Petronas and TotalEnergies, to emerging independents and technology innovators driving new frontiers of progress.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, the organiser of ADIPEC, said, “ADIPEC 2025 has been extraordinary in every measure, from the record number of deals signed to the sheer scale of participation and innovation on display.

Over four days, we’ve seen thousands of conversations evolve into partnerships, projects and investments that will shape the future of global energy.

“ADIPEC is the world’s most influential platform for turning ideas into action, uniting the global energy ecosystem in a powerful demonstration of shared purpose and collaboration.

“With global energy demand continuing to rise by more than two per cent a year, the need for secure, sustainable and affordable supply has never been greater. ADIPEC remains focused on connecting energy industry leaders with policymakers, technology innovators and financial institutions, to share intelligence and forge the partnerships that deliver real progress for people, markets and the planet.”

Hosted by ADNOC under the theme ‘Energy. Intelligence. Impact.’, ADIPEC 2025 championed the principle of energy addition, delivering more energy, from more sources, with lower carbon intensity to meet the world’s rising demand responsibly.

ADIPEC welcomed high-level government, policy, trade and investment delegations from across emerging and advanced economies, underscoring its growing influence as a platform for government-to-government dialogue. With participation from 172 countries, the event reaffirmed the UAE’s convening power and its role as a global hub for energy, partnerships and innovation.

Against a backdrop of rising demand, shifting geopolitics and the exponential growth of AI, ministers, energy leaders and investors advanced pragmatic dialogue on energy security, market stability and investment frameworks, exploring how inclusive financing models and cross-sector partnerships can mobilise the capital required to build future-ready energy infrastructure.

The ADIPEC Finance and Investment Programme further highlighted how strategic capital deployment and policy innovation can accelerate system-wide transformation and unlock long-term prosperity.

Demonstrating ADIPEC’s commitment to turning ideas into action, the Technical Conference – the world’s largest gathering of engineers and technical experts – also marked its biggest edition yet, with 203 sessions and 1,420 speakers presenting tangible products, innovations and solutions driving energy progress. It showcased how applied engineering and technology are transforming ambition into measurable outcomes across the global energy landscape.

Building on this momentum, ADIPEC’s growing role as an enabler of the integrated solutions needed to ignite the twin engines of progress, energy and AI, was evident across the show floor, with unprecedented participation from digital and AI pioneers including Mistral AI, IBM, Cisco, Microsoft, Gecko Robotics, AIQ, SandboxAQ and Inclusive Brains.

Across the show floor, new technology partnerships and product launches showcased how intelligent systems are reshaping operations, accelerating decarbonisation and meeting the surging power demand of AI-driven economies. Together, they demonstrated how cross-sector collaboration and innovation are transforming the global energy landscape and creating new pathways for economic growth.

From the Digitalisation and AI to the Diversity, Leadership and Development programmes, the importance of intelligence – human and artificial – ran through every discussion, reflecting a shared understanding that resilience today depends on smarter systems, strategic foresight and collaboration across sectors.

ADIPEC will return to Abu Dhabi from 2-5 November 2026, continuing its mission to unite the global energy sector and drive system-wide transformation for a secure, inclusive and sustainable future.