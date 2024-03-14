Acwa Power, a leading Saudi developer of power and desalination projects, has announced that the project company for Taweelah RO plant in Abu Dhabi has obtained the commercial operation certificate for the final phase of the facility from Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC).

The project company, Taweelah RO Desalination Company, is 40% owned by Acwa Power.

Group 1 part of the Taweelah RO Desalination project (with a 454,609 cu m/day capacity) began commercial operations in mid-2022, while Group 2 ( 378,689 cu m/day capacity) started operations in April last year, said Acwa Power in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

Now with the granting of the commercial operations certificate for the Group 3 part of the project (75,920 cu m/day capacity), the project has now achieved full commercial operation taking its total capacity to 909,218 cu m/day, it stated.

The financial impact is expected to be reflected from Q2 2024.

