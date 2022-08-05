Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company Masdar has signed an agreement with Tanzania Electric Supply Company Ltd (TANESCO) to develop renewable energy projects.

The companies agreed to develop projects to add up to two gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity to support Tanzania’s sustainable development, starting with phase one of around 600 megawatts through a solar photovoltaic project.

TANESCO, the sole provider of electricity in Tanzania, is looking to add more renewable energy sources to the national grid, to meet growing demand. The government targets an electrification rate of 75% by 2035.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

