The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) has launched the Abu Dhabi Environmental Centennial 2071, a shared, comprehensive environmental vision for the Emirate for the next 50 years, and its commitment to make Abu Dhabi the world’s best in environmental conservation.

The EAD has partnered with eight government agencies to help develop the Environmental Centennial 2071 in alignment with key sectors in the Emirate. These partnerships link environmental conservation efforts with the economy and investment opportunities through advanced technologies and sciences, setting a framework that enables vital sectors to realise common environmental trends which make Abu Dhabi the world leader in environmental protection.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, secretary-general of EAD, said: “The Centennial draws three key pathways that support the green transformation, with a total of 12 pillars, 33 goals, and 76 future programmes. The Environmental Centennial 2071 has been designed based on the future megatrends. These are acknowledged as they exceed short-term goals, while visions, goals, and programmes which are intended to frame the next 50 years of Abu Dhabi’s environment, achieve long-term UAE ambitions, Abu Dhabi government directions and foundational strategies.”

The Environmental Centennial 2071 lays out three pathways to lead a greener era, with the first pathway being a “vibrant emirate, thriving in nature.” It also includes four pillars describing the ambitions of conserving Abu Dhabi’s environment, its natural resources, and ecosystems within advanced frameworks to ensure a healthy environment for all, and to ensure Abu Dhabi is the most advanced city in terms of environmental health.

The second pathway, “green force resilient to climate change” also includes four pillars to achieve excellence in climate action, so Abu Dhabi can become resilient and proactive in addressing climate change. This is in addition to adopting various renewable energies to transform into a low carbon fleet and consolidating the concept of a circular economy toward the closed loop with no waste.

EAD ran a public poll and captured more than 1,000 ideas that represented one of the Centennial’s key pillars, and involved the public, private and academic sectors in the process to reflect various expertise and fields.

The Centennial is aligned with the UAE’s government’s aim to be the best country in the world by the 100th anniversary of the union in 2071.

Centennial 2071 was developed with the aim of taking an active part in achieving the leadership’s vision for the next 50 years. It reinforces Abu Dhabi’s global position in environmental conservation by setting future visions, goals and plans that align with the future global megatrends and the UAE’s long-term vision, as well as future pressures, goals, and practices.

