UAE - Ground-breaking for the world’s largest renewable energy project integrating solar power and battery storage was carried out on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

The project is capable of delivering 1 gigawatt (GW) of baseload renewable energy around the clock at a globally competitive tariff, said a Wam news agency report.

This world-first project, developed by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), integrates a 5.2GW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant with a 19 gigawatt-hour (GWh) battery energy storage system (BESS), the largest and most technologically advanced system of its kind in the world.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, witnessed the groundbreaking.

The project reimagines the potential of renewable energy by overcoming intermittency. Once operational, the project will produce gigascale baseload energy at a globally competitive tariff for the first time, setting a new international benchmark and reaffirming the UAE leadership’s position in renewable energy development.

The project will act as a blueprint that can be replicated internationally to meet the growing demand for clean, secure, round-the-clock power.

With its development representing a capital investment of more than AED22 billion, the project will create more than 10,000 jobs, as well as new manufacturing facilities, while avoiding approximately 5.7 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually when the facility becomes operational by 2027.

The project design features cutting-edge technologies, including virtual power plant, grid-forming and black start capabilities, and AI-enhanced forecasting and intelligent dispatch.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, said: “Today, Masdar and EWEC are breaking ground on the future, here in Abu Dhabi. With the unwavering support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and in the presence of HH Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this gigascale project is a step towards redefining the role of renewable energy for the information age. This breakthrough is the culmination of Masdar’s two decades of excellence in renewables and is testament to the power of collaboration in Abu Dhabi’s energy ecosystem. As the world looks for secure, sustainable and affordable energy, the UAE is proud to offer a new vision for technologically enabled growth.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said: “Today’s groundbreaking is a proud occasion for Masdar and the UAE, and represents a pivotal moment in clean energy transformation. This world-first project, the largest and most ambitious in Masdar’s history, is a blueprint for the world, demonstrating that renewable energy can be dispatched around the clock. By overcoming the challenge of intermittency, we can provide sustainable power to meet fast-growing demand from advancements in artificial intelligence and other technologies. We look forward to working closely with EWEC and our partners to deliver this landmark project, which will set the global standard for renewable energy development and support other nations in delivering on their clean energy objectives.”

Ahmed Ali Alshamsi, Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Water and Electricity Company, said: “This landmark project is a testament to the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the unwavering commitment of EWEC and our partners in commissioning and developing transformative innovations that support national objectives. Abu Dhabi and the UAE are a global hub for artificial intelligence research, innovation, and adoption, and this project will ensure that the energy needs of this key sector are met sustainably, powering the next generation of economic growth. We are proud to have strategically collaborated with Masdar on this iconic project, and to break ground on a new era of energy in the UAE.”

Masdar has established a strong presence in battery storage, including the world’s first storage system connected to a floating offshore wind farm, and has projects in operation and development in several countries. Masdar is targeting an overall project portfolio capacity across clean energy technologies of 100GW by 2030.

