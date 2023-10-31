The National Marine Dredging Group (NMDC Group), a leading Abu Dhabi-based EPC firm, has announced the official launch of its new brand identity and architecture, in a move that unifies the visual essence across its subsidiaries with the unveiling of a new corporate image.

Inspired by a redefined brand proposition and mission, the new NMDC Group identity underscores the company’s commitment to deliver turnkey solutions that are environmentally conscious, safe and cost effective, thus leveraging the talent and expertise of its people and creating value and resilience for customers while generating exceptional returns for shareholders.

This new image is a testament to the group’s dedication to innovation, unwavering commitment to excellence, and its relentless pursuit of boundless growth in a rapidly evolving world.

The new ‘NMDC Group’ brand will be applied to all of its subsidiaries including NMDC Dredging & Marine, NMDC Energy (formerly NPCC), NMDC Construction (formerly Emarat Europe) and NMDC Engineering.

The brand was unveiled at a special event held yesterday (October 30) at the Rixos Marina Ballroom in Abu Dhabi. It was attended by top-tier industry leaders and influential decision-makers in the construction, supply, marine dredging, and energy sectors, with a reach spanning from local to global spheres.

Speaking at the event, Chairman Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Alrumaithi said: "The new brand architecture is the outcome of our efforts to find the best balance between developing infrastructure projects and contributing towards economic progression as we enter the next chapter of growth and expansion."

"By leveraging our decades of industry expertise, NMDC Group will continue to play a significant and strategic role in supporting the nation's diversification goals and maximizing shareholder value by providing world-class award-winning EPC and marine solutions that help our customers in the UAE and around the world realize their current and future ambitions," he added.

NMDC Group CEO Engineer Yasser Zaghloul said: "Today, we are delighted to introduce our new corporate identity which reflects the Group's strategic priorities of being a major industry leader in the engineering, procurement, construction, and marine dredging ecosystem."

"The rejuvenated corporate architecture will allow NMDC Group to continue investing and delivering innovative and diverse solutions, and capturing new market segments, further building on our strong industry position as one of the world’s fastest-growing EPC and marine dredging majors," he added.

Zaghloul pointed out that the refreshed identity will not only allow the group to continue offering flexible, cost-effective, and on-time solutions to its clients worldwide, but also extend their knowledge and capabilities to a broader customer base.

"We remain committed to achieving maximum efficiency across all NMDC Group businesses, while capitalizing on the success of our strategic expansion, whether in terms of new verticals or geographical footprint," he stated.

Central to this strategic move is the consolidation of a group of companies under the NMDC umbrella.

"NMDC Group focuses on bringing businesses together, uniting diverse capabilities, strengths, and expertise. Each entity within the Group brings its unique capabilities, and collectively, they amplify the Group's ability to successfully execute large scale projects," he added.

Back in 2021, NMDC Group completed its merger with NPCC (now known as NMDC Energy), which created one of the leading integrated oil & gas and marine services EPC players, with an established footprint across Mena and South Asia regions.

In 2010, NMDC added Emarat Europe (now known as NMDC Construction) to its portfolio. NMDC Construction specializes in the creation and installation of sustainable precast solutions for all types of construction.

NMDC Engineering provides planning, design, management and construction supervision services in waterfront, port developments and oil & gas infrastructure.

The group has demonstrated exceptionally strong financial performance as it embarked on an expansion and growth journey, solidifying its global EPC ranking, locally, regionally, and internationally.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).