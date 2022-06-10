UAE - Abengoa, a Spanish company specialising in green infrastructure, energy and water sectors, said its consortium with top engineering and construction company SepcoIII, has begun commercial operation at the 909,000 cu m/day Taweelah desalination plant, loctaed 45 km north of Abu Dhabi.

The Taweelah desalination plant has passed the contractual tests for Acwa Power, the leading company in the development, investment, ownership and operation of power generation and desalinated water production plants.

With the completion of the first phase, the desalination plant, which is located within the Taweelah power and water generation complex, is now producing 450,000 cu m/day of desalinated water.

The Phase Two is currently at an advanced stage of construction and once ready it will desalinate a total of 909,000 m3/day (phase 1 + phase 2).

Abengoa said its scope of work in the Taweelah desalination plant project has been extensive, including design, engineering, supply of the main equipment, supervision of assembly, commissioning, start-up of the reverse osmosis and post-treatment systems and providing advice on the pre-treatment processes carried out by third parties.

All in all, the Taweelah desalination plant meets each and every one of the drinking water parameters required by Abu Dhabi, including hardness, alkalinity, LSI (Langelier Saturation Index), SDI (Silt density Index), PH, and boron content.

This project, located on the coast of the Arabian Gulf, is part of the plan developed by the UAE government to encourage private participation in the country's infrastructure development.

The desalination plant will have the capacity to supply approximately four and a half million people, it added.

Thanks to this new milestone, Abengoa once again demonstrates its technical capacity, undertaking highly complex works, as well as adapting to adverse working conditions, in very diverse countries.

It also consolidates its position as a leading company in the desalination sector worldwide, with an installed capacity of three million m3/day, which will be increased to four million m3/day when the portfolio under execution is also completed.

Abengoa is also strengthening its presence in the Middle East, where it is currently executing, among others, the Jubail 3A (600,000 cu m/day) desalination plants in Saudi Arabia; and has constructed the Shuaibah III (250,000 cu m/day) and Rabigh III (600,000 cu m/day) plants in Saudi Arabia, and the Salalah (114,000 cu m/day) plant in Oman.

