PHOTO
Mubasher: The board of Ekttitab Holding has approved the exit from its investments in a company specialised in public utilities management.
Ekttitab will sell its stake in the company in exchange for KWD 2.25 million, according to a bourse filing on Monday.
The transaction will result in KWD 5,900 profits, which will be registered in the company's financials in 2021.
Source: Mubasher
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2021 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.