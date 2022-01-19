PHOTO
Cairo - Mubasher: ExpandCart, an Egypt-based e-commerce platform, has raised $2.7 million in a pre-series B round led by China's Betatron Venture Group.
Sawari Ventures from Egypt and Agility Ventures have also participated in the funding round, according to a press release on Tuesday.
Established in 2016, ExpandCart provides e-commerce services to 25,000 merchants across more than 40 countries.
These merchants have achieved more than $850 million in gross merchandise value (GMV) through the ExpandCart platform across its main markets, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, and the UAE.
Source: Mubasher
