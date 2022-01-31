ArabFinance: Egypts Ministry of Transport is heading to sign a contract with Siemens company to implement the second high-speed train line in the country.

The new line will extend from 6th of October city to Aswan, with a length of 925 kilometers (km).

The ministry has reached advanced stages of negotiations with the German company Siemens in parallel with the completion of the route, and detailed studies of the project, which will be launched in parallel to the Western Cairo-Aswan Desert Road, in order to link all Upper Egypts governorates with a designed speed up to 250km per hour.

The implementation of the project is set to start soon to serve passengers and goods, where Egyptian contracting companies will carry out civil and construction works, while Siemens will implement signaling and communication systems and supply trains.

Additionally, the cost of this project will be financed through a soft foreign government loan and the state's general budget.

The line includes 28 stations (9 express and 19 regional) along the route from October to Aswan, and that its stations will be located in the areas of intersection with the upper axes connecting the east and west of the Nile.